RICK JACKSON – Retired LAPD Homicide Detective (Part IV)

For years, “Having Read That” has featured exclusively interviews with authors about their books. This month, I am departing from that format and I will be featuring my 4-part interview with Rick Jackson, a retired LAPD homicide detective. Rick recently collaborated with bestselling author Michael Connelly on the Murder Book Podcast. The podcast chronicled the investigation and trial of a carjacking murder suspect in a case Rick worked for 30 years. He has also one of a handful of “readers” Connelly uses to offer suggestions on his upcoming novels, particularly trying to capture the realism of a homicide detective in his character, Harry Bosch. Rick also served as a consultant on the “Bosch” series on Amazon.

Rick is now employed part-time as a cold case investigator with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He is also collaborating with author Matthew McGough in writing a non-fiction book about a case Rick investigated with the LAPD involving a murdered UCLA astrophysics student in the early 1990’s.

Here is an essay Michael Connelly wrote about Rick Jackson’s retirement from the LAPD.

Michael Connelly’s latest Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch novel, THE NIGHT FIRE, will be available on October 22, 2019.

In the fourth and final part of the interview, Rick and I talk about his experience working cold case homicides.

Part IV: