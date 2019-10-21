Home Local News OUTDOOR CLASSROOM HONORS MEMORY OF BRIAR CLIFF STUDENT

OUTDOOR CLASSROOM HONORS MEMORY OF BRIAR CLIFF STUDENT

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
SHARE

A newly completed outdoor classroom will honor the memory of a 20-year-old Briar Cliff University student who passed away in a sudden accident back in April.

The Andrea Norton Outdoor Classroom was dedicated at BCU Monday afternoon.

Norton died in a hiking accident in Arkansas last Spring while traveling with a group of students.

It’s the result of a collaborative vision among the students within Briar Cliff’s Honors Program and History Department and was funded by a MRHD grant.

Dr. Nathan Probasco’s environmental history course helped inspire the vision to create an outdoor learning space on Briar Cliff’s campus.

Photos courtesy Briar Cliff University

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR