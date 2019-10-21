OUTDOOR CLASSROOM HONORS MEMORY OF BRIAR CLIFF STUDENT

A newly completed outdoor classroom will honor the memory of a 20-year-old Briar Cliff University student who passed away in a sudden accident back in April.

The Andrea Norton Outdoor Classroom was dedicated at BCU Monday afternoon.

Norton died in a hiking accident in Arkansas last Spring while traveling with a group of students.

It’s the result of a collaborative vision among the students within Briar Cliff’s Honors Program and History Department and was funded by a MRHD grant.

Dr. Nathan Probasco’s environmental history course helped inspire the vision to create an outdoor learning space on Briar Cliff’s campus.

Photos courtesy Briar Cliff University