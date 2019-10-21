NEWELL FIREFIGHTER FACES NEW ARSON CHARGES

A new arson charge has been filed against a volunteer firefighter already facing trial on a similar charge.

Buena Vista County court records say 25-year-old Brent Mack is charged with arson and burglary.

Mack is accused of setting a fire on September 13th of 2017, that gutted three buildings in downtown Newell, where he lives.

Mack is also awaiting trial next month in Sac County, where he and two accomplices are accused of setting a corncrib fire August 19th, a little more than a mile north of Nemaha.

No one was injured in either blaze.