TRI-STATE GOVERNORS TO MEET IN DAKOTA DUNES

THE THREE GOVERNORS FROM OUR TRI-STATE AREA WILL BE IN DAKOTA DUNES TODAY TO TAKE PART IN THE 16TH ANNUAL TRI-STATE GOVERNOR’S CONFERENCE.

KIM REYNOLDS OF IOWA, KRISTI NOEM OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA WILL DISCUSS A VARIETY OF ISSUES THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO SIOUXLAND.

TOPICS ON THE AGENDA FOR THE LUNCHEON AND CONFERENCE INCLUDE CAREER EDUCATION PROGRAMS, HOUSING, ETHANOL AND THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

THE EVENT IS SPONSORED EACH YEAR BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

File photo