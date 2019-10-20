SOME STATEMENTS BY SUSPECT IN MOLLIE TIBBETTS DEATH WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM CASE

SOME STATEMENTS BY SUSPECT IN MOLLIE TIBBETTS DEATH WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM...

Part of the case against the suspect charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts appears to be in jeopardy because of a botched Miranda warning.

Prosecutors have agreed to exclude some statements that 25-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera reportedly made to police.

Court documents filed Friday by prosecutors acknowledge that the initial Miranda warning given to Rivera around 11:30 p.m. on August 20th, 2018, failed to inform him that anything he said could be used against him in court.

His Miranda rights were accurately read to him a second time at 5:50 a.m. August 21st, as police were in a cornfield where Tibbetts’ body was found.

Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts, who disappeared while out for a run near Brooklyn, Iowa. Investigators found her body a month later.

Officials say she was stabbed to death.

Rivera is scheduled to stand trial in Sioux City in Woodbury County District Court from a change of venue granted for the case on February 4th.