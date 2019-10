ONE INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUNDAY AFTERNOON SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SEMI-TRACTOR TRAILER COLLIDED WITH AN S-U-V TOWING A GRAIN HEAD AT THE INTERSECTION OF C-16 AND K-22 JUST BEFORE 1:30PM.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE SEMI WAS SOUTHBOUND ON K-22 WHEN THE WESTBOUND S-U-V CROSSED IN FRONT OF HIM AT THE INTERSECTION.

THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE AND IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

THE SEMI DRIVER WAS NOT INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.