ENTRIES NOW ACCEPTED FOR DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE

Registrations are now being accepted for the annual Holiday Lighted Parade through downtown Sioux City.

Ragen Cote of Downtown Partners says the parade officially kicks off the local holiday season:

OC………on that day. :16

Cote says the top lighted entries can win cash prizes:

OC…….non commercial. :18

It begins at 6:15 p.m. on November 25th at 4th and Iowa Streets and jingles its way down 4th Street.

You may register online at downtownsiouxcity.com or call 252-0014.