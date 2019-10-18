WINNEBAGO TRIBE AWARDED $1.1 MILLION IN JUVENILE JUSTICE FUNDS

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been awarded $1,131,136 in combined federal program funding from the Office of Victims of Crime and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

The money will be used to address various juvenile justice issues.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly says the funds will complement other awards received for domestic violence, victim assistance and sexual assault investigations and prosecutions.

Nationwide, 236 grants were awarded to 149 American Indian tribes and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation Program.