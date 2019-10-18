SIOUX CITY WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux city woman has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

32-year-old Stephanie Holbrook was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Holbrook admitted at her plea hearing that she and others conspired to distribute more than three pounds of methamphetamine in Woodbury County between September of 2018 through April 2019.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Holbrook will remain in custody pending sentencing and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.