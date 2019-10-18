REMEMBERING LYNN ZERSCHLING

One of Sioux City’s best known newspaper journalists has passed away.

Lynn Zerschling, who worked for the Sioux City Journal for 28 years, died Thursday at age 72.

Zerschling was known for covering the City Hall beat and writing a Sunday column on Sioux City history from past Journal articles known as “From The Archives”.

Journal Editor Bruce Miller remembers his friend and colleague as being a true “Old School” journalist:

Zerschling’s long time friend and former reporter Marcia Poole says Lynn valued the people in her life and they shared many fun times together:

Lynn followed in her mother Louise’s footsteps in her journalism career and her father was a police officer.

Miller says Lynn created her own legacy through her dedication to her job:

She retired from the newspaper in 2013.

Funeral services are pending through the Waterbury Funeral Home.

Photo courtesy Sioux City Journal by Dawn J. Sagert