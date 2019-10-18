IOWA JOBLESS RATE HOLDS STEADY

Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.5% in September.
Ryan West, the Deputy Director of Iowa Workforce Development, says the rate didn’t change for the third staright month:
West says the number of people with jobs increased:
And that offset the number of Iowans without jobs, that also went up:
Iowa’s unemployment rate was tied for the second lowest in the country, along with New Hampshire and North Dakota.
Vermont has the lowest rate, at 2.2%.