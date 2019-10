KING SUPPORTS TRUMP DECISION TO WITHDRAW TROOPS FROM SYRIA

Iowa Congressman Steve King says he stands with President Trump’s decision to remove American troops from Northern Syria:

The 4th District Republican says some of the problems in northern Syria can be traced to the Obama administration:

King voted against a House Resolution which he says second guesses President Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. forces from Northeast Syria.

The resolution passed on a vote of 354-60.