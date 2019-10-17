IOWA ETHANOL & BIOFUELS INDUSTRY FURIOUS AGAIN WITH E.P.A.

Leaders of Iowa farm commodity and biofuels groups are speaking out loudly to call on President Trump to force the E-P-A to follow the deal on ethanol and biodiesel that Trump struck with the industry a dozen days ago.

Iowa Corn Growers Association C-E-O Craig Floss began by quoting an Iowa farmer he spoke with this week:

OC…….it’s Iowa Pissed. :10

Floss warned thousands of farmers who invested in ethanol and biodiesel plants will go out of business if the E-P-A plan stands.

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director Monte Shaw says the E-P-A draft for implementing the ethanol and biodiesel mandates over the next three years will create an economic crisis.

OC……..to the deal.” :06

Kelly Nieuwenhuis of Primghar is board president of the Sioux Center ethanol plant that has shut down.

He says President Trump “has lost a lot of support” over his administration’s approach to ethanol policy and called the E-P-A draft on ethanol and biodiesel blending requirements “pretty disgusting.”

E-P-A officials, in revealing details of their ethanol and biodiesel policies for 2020, fell well short of levels stated in a plan President Trump announced 12 days ago.