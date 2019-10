ADDITIONAL DALLAS FLIGHT ADDED TO SIOUX GATEWAY FOR THANKSGIVING

AMERICAN AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT A SECOND TEMPORARY FLIGHT FROM SIOUX CITY TO DALLAS WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS IT WILL BE FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVELERS:

OC,………..TRAVELING PUBLIC. ;09

COLLETT SAYS HE’S HOPEFUL A SECOND PERMANENT FLIGHT TO DALLAS WILL BE ADDED EVENTUALLY.

MEANWHILE THE AIRPORT BOARD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE ADDING A NEW WESTERN FLIGHT SUCH AS DENVER OR PHOENIX TO THE LOCAL SCHEDULE:

OC…….VERY POSITIVE FEEDBACK. :15

PASSENGER NUMBERS HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE WITH THE ONE DALLAS AND THREE CHICAGO DAILY FLIGHTS OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THERE WERE 47,800 ENPLANEMENTS THE PAST YEAR, NEARLY DOUBLE FOUR YEARS AGO.

CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER WITH RUNWAY REPAIRS REPLACING CONCRETE INCLUDING SOME THAT DATED BACK TO THE 1940’S:

OC………………OPERATIONS HAPPEN. :16

NEXT SUMMER A FOUR MILLION DOLLAR TAXIWAY REPLACEMENT PROJECT WILL BEGIN, WITH 90 PER CENT OF THE COST FUNDED BY FEDERAL DOLLARS.