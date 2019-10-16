TYSON DONATES 11 TONS OF CHICKEN TO FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND

Wednesday was World Food Day, and the Food Bank of Siouxland celebrated by receiving a big donation of protein from Tyson Foods.

Food Bank Director Linda Scheid received 22,000 lbs of chicken from Tyson:

Kim Broekemeier of Tyson says the 22,000 pounds donated was determined by employees who took part in the company’s “Miles that Matter” health program:

Scheid says the Food Bank of Siouxland had a record-breaking distribution of over 2.6 million pounds of food last fiscal year that just ended on September 30th.

500,000 pounds was in meat distribution:

The Food Bank serves 11 Siouxland counties to feed the 25,380 food insecure individuals living in our communities, including 10,780 hungry children.