SILVA OFFERS TO DONATE BOYS & GIRLS HOME BUILDING TO CITY

THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME FAMILY SERVICES AGENCY HOPES TO BE IN ITS NEW CAMPUS BEING CONSTRUCTED IN INDIAN HILLS BY 2022 OR 2023.

AGENCY C-E-O ART SILVA ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY THAT HE IS OFFERING TO DONATE HIS CURRENT BUILDING AND CAMPUS ON COURT STREET TO THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY:

SILVA SAYS THE STRUCTURE, A FORMER HOSPITAL, IS SOUND, A-D-A COMPLIANT, AND COULD BE USED IN A VARIETY OF WAYS:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS THE CITY WILL STUDY THE OFFER AND WHAT USES THEY COULD HAVE WITH THE BUILDING:

SILVA SAYS ADJOINING LAND ON THE 15 AND A HALF ACRE SITE COULD BE MADE INTO A PARK.

HE SAYS CELL TOWER COMPANIES LEASING SPACE ON TOP OF THE STRUCTURE WILL PROVIDE AN ONGOING SOURCE OF REVENUE.

SILVA MADE HIS OFFER AT A STUDY SESSION OF THE CITY COUNCIL DEALING WITH ISSUES ON THE HOMELESS IN SIOUX CITY.