NAIA Pre-National Volleyball Showcase to be Hosted by the United Sports Academy

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – United Sports Academy’s MVP United Volleyball Club is proud to host PrepDig’s NAIA Pre-National Volleyball Showcase at the CNOS Fieldhouse on December 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

The event will be happening just four miles from the NAIA National Tournament where 32 of the top college volleyball teams will be competing for a championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Junior High and High School athletes from all states and playing levels are welcome to attend the PrepDig Showcase Event as well as coaches from all collegiate levels. Athletes can register at www.prepdig.com for a $100 registration fee to participate in the event where they will receive high level experience, competition and exposure to coaches on site and through PrepDig’s recruiting site. Athletes will be led by an elite staff comprised of college, high school and club coaches who have been around the volleyball scene most of their lives. Participants can expect to go through volleyball stations, testing, positional breakdown, position combinations, and 6 on 6 free ball and wash drills.

The event will have numerous local college coaches in attendance who will be available to answer recruiting questions and give advice on the recruiting process. Colleges will receive a spreadsheet of athletes committed to the event with their position, height, high school, club and graduation year. PrepDig will publish content from the showcase to PrepDig.com where there are 100+ subscribed college programs.

The event is free to for spectators to attend and will take place at the United Sports Academy located in the CNOS Fieldhouse at 300 Centennial Drive, Suite 170, North Sioux City, SD.

The United Sports Academy offers a youth volleyball program, which includes club teams, lessons, camps, clinics and tournaments. MVP United will hold tryouts in November for their winter/spring club teams. There will be a MVP United Volleyball Info Meeting on October 20 from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM for parents, athletes and prospective coaches interested in learning more about the MVP United program. For more information about the United Sports Academy and their volleyball program, visit www.usportsacad.com.