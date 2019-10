CITY LEADERS DISCUSS PLANS TO HELP THE HOMELESS

A SURVEY FROM THE SIOUX CITY STREET OUTREACH PROJECT SHOWS 73 PEOPLE WERE TALKED TO THAT WERE CONSIDERED HOMELESS IN THE PAST 9 AND A HALF MONTHS IN TOWN.

THE HOMELESS WAS THE TOPIC OF A STUDY SESSION OF THE CITY COUNCIL, CITY MANAGER, COMMUNITY LEADERS AND POLICE ON WEDNESDAY.

CAPTAIN LISA CLAEYS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE ONE STEP AT A TIME IN HELPING THE CITY’S HOMELESS:

OC……….IT’S PROGRESS. :19

PROPOSALS DISCUSSED INCLUDED THE CITY LOOKING AT PROPERTIES SUCH AS THE OLD YMCA ON NEBRASKA STREET OR HOTEL AT TRI VIEW AND HAMILTON AS POSSIBLE SHELTERS FOR THE HOMELESS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE CITY SHOULD NOT BE THE ONLY ENTITY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE AREA’S HOMELESS.

TWENTY-EIGHT OF THE 73 HOMELESS SURVEYED SAID THEY WERE NOT FROM SIOUX CITY:

OC………….THAT WE HAVE HERE. :30

POLICE LT. BRAD BOLLINGER SAYS PANHANDLING CONTINUES TO BE A PROBLEM, BUT IOWA LAW RESTRICTS WHAT OFFICERS MAY DO.

HE SAYS THERE WERE 405 POLICE CALLS TO THE WARMING SHELTER IN THE PAST YEAR, BUT THAT NUMBER WAS LESS THAN PREVIOUS YEARS.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS CITY LEADERS WILL DEVELOP A REPORT ON WHAT DIRECTION THEY WILL TAKE REGARDING THE ISSUES DISCUSSED AT THE RETREAT:

OC………..HOUSING THE HOMELESS. :19

THE MEETING TOOK PLACE AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER.