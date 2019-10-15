Wieskamp Named to Jerry West Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp is one of 20 players in the country to be named to the 2020 Jerry West Award Watch List.

Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Earlier this month, Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) was one of 10 players selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by a selected media voting panel. The native of Muscatine, Iowa, was named to the five-player All-Big Ten Freshman Team a season ago, leading the team the team and finishing second in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (.424, 59-of-139). He ranked third on the team in scoring (11.1) and steals (32), and second in rebounding (4.9). The Muscatine, Iowa, native joins Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Maryland’s Jalen Smith as the only underclassmen recognized on the 10-player team. Wieskamp is the third Hawkeye in the last five seasons to be named Preseason All-Big Ten (Peter Jok, 2016; Jarrod Uthoff, 2015).

The list will be narrowed down to 10 in mid-February and then five finalists will be selected in March that will be presented to Jerry West and the selection committee. The winner of this award will be presented at the sixth annual ESPN College Basketball Awards Show live from Los Angeles on Friday, April 10.

Iowa’s Peter Jok was a finalist for the Jerry West Award in 2017.

Iowa will hit the court for the first time Nov. 4, hosting Lindsey Wilson College in an exhibition on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 7 p.m. (CT).

Single-game tickets, the Fight For Iowa Mobile Season Pass, season tickets, and mini packages are currently available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/ fightforiowa.