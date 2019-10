SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING EARLY MORNING PURSUIT

ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER SUSPECT IS ON THE RUN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY MORNING NEAR SALIX.

THE INCIDENT STARTED AROUND 4AM WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO STOP A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE FOR SPEEDING ON INTERSTATE 29.

THE VEHICLE WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PLATES TOOK THE SLOAN EXIT AND WAS PURSUED ALONG SEVERAL RURAL ROADS, SLOWING AT 290TH AND CARROLL AVENUE WHERE A PASSENGER JUMPED OUT AND RAN INTO A CORNFIELD.

THAT PERSON HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED.

THE DRIVER, 33-YEAR-OLD DONAVON PINKSTON SURRENDERED A SHORT TIME LATER AT K-45 AND POPLAR.

PINKSTON IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND NUMEROUS STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS.

PINKSTON IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $4400 BOND.

Photo courtesy KMEG

Updated 3:30pm 10/15/19