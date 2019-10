DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTY INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTY WAS INJURED EARLY SATURDAY WHEN THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING WAS STRUCK HEAD ON BY AN ONCOMING MOTORIST THAT REPORTEDLY CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 77 BETWEEN HOMER AND WINNEBAGO.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF CONFIRMS DEPUTY BRENT GILSTER UNDERWENT SURGERY FOR INJURIES, BUT IS IN STABLE CONDITION AND RECOVERING.

GILSTER’S WIFE WAS EXTRACTED FROM THE VEHICLE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE OTHER VEHICLE WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN THE CASE AS OF MONDAY AFTERNOON AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.