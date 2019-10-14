CITY COUNCIL APPROVES REMODEL OF CONVENTION CENTER RESTROOMS

The city council of Sioux City has voted to spend $211,151 to remodel the four public restrooms on the west side of the Sioux City Convention Center.

The vote was 3-2 with Dan Moore, who was absent from last week’s tie vote, voting to spend the money.

Rhonda Capron, who previously voted no and Pete Groetken also voted yes.

Groetken and Mayor Bob Scott disagreed over the public’s perception of the restrooms:

Councilman Alex Watters, who last week voted yes, and Mayor Scott voted against the proposal.