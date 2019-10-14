BOBBLEHEAD FUNDRAISER TO HONOR CARSON KING

Carson King, whose viral sign on national television resulted in over $3 million dollars of donations to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital is being honored with his own bobblehead.

Phil Sklar is founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, which is releasing the bobblehead:

King’s hand-drawn sign that requested beer money is featured on his bobblehead:

As the funds poured in, King decided to give all proceeds to University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital, even though he has always been an Iowa State fan.

Sklar says he will also donate $5 from every bobblehead sold to the Children’s Hospital King Family Fund:

There is an artist’s rendition of the bobblehead posted on the museum’s website:

The bobbleheads will be individually numbered and cost $25 each plus a shipping charge of $8 per order.

The website is www.bobbleheadhall.com