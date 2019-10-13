RIVERA MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED TO FEBRUARY

The trial of the man charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and killing of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed until next year.

25-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera will now face trial beginning February 4th in Woodbury County.

His trial had been set for November 12th, but Judge Joel Yates approved a defense motion to continue the trial.

Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts, who disappeared while out jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18th of 2018.

Rivera led investigators to her body a month later in a cornfield.

Authorities say Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

Rivera worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.