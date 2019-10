SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE DURING CITY FALL FEST

This weekend will be packed with three days of family fun activities around Sioux City.

City spokesperson Anne Westra says it’s time for the 8th Annual Fall Fest:

One of the new events is at Cone Park on Sunday.

Coordinator John Byrnes says it’s “Cone-Acopia”:

Again for a complete list of events go to www.VisitSiouxCity.org and click on the Fall Fest graphic.