Sioux City Fire Rescue will pay tribute today to past members of the department who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

A Fallen Firefighters Ceremony will be held in the Council Chambers on the 5th floor of City Hall at 3 p.m.

Twelve members from the department have given their lives in service to the community.

The most recent were Michael Johnson and Kirk Wicker, who died fighting a fire at the former Hen House business on West 7th Street in 1982.