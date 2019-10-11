MORE HUNTING TO BE ALLOWED AT DE SOTO BEND

More federal land is being opened up for fishing and hunting in Iowa as part of the Trump administration’s move to make public land more accessible.

The Department of the Interior will allow more big game hunting at De Soto Bend in western Iowa.

Ducks Unlimited C-E-O Adam Putnam says making that land accessible to the public promotes outdoor recreation and conservation.

OC……….”going forward” :10

One-point-four million acres were added to open areas this year.

Federal officials say they’re also trying to match state and federal regulations to encourage more hunting and fishing.

Radio Iowa/IPR, Photo by De Soto Bend Refuge