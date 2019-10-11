CITY COUNCIL TO REPEAL PIT BULL BAN

Sioux City residents will soon be able to own Pit Bull dogs again.

On Monday the City Council is expected to vote to repeal the nearly decade old ban on local ownership of that breed of dog.

Mayor Bob Scott says the vote will take place to comply with federal rules under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing regulations for individuals that may possess service animals that are Pit Bulls or similar breeds of dogs:

OC……..don’t have to. :36

Scott says a dog of any breed that bites someone or is determined to be vicious will still be seized by animal control:

OC…….it’s any dog. :10

The ban was passed in April of 2009 and has been in effect since March of 2010.