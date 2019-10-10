SOUTH SIOUX HIGH TO HOST NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT HEARINGS

The Nebraska Supreme Court will hear a pair of cases in South Sioux City on Friday, November 1st.

School district spokesman Lance Swanson says the court will hold their session at the South Sioux City High School:

OC……….facilitate the day. :18

The two cases the court will hear are from Douglas County:

OC…………….the tv shows. :27

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation helped arrange the session for South Sioux City.

Judge Kurt Rager, a South Sioux High alumnus, will make opening remarks.

The hearings are set to start at 10am on November 1st.