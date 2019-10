NOMINATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE ANNUAL WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDS.

EACH YEAR THE AWARDS ARE PRESENTED TO INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS WHOSE EFFORTS POSITIVELY AFFECT CIVIL RIGHTS IN SIOUX CITY.

NOMINATION FORMS ARE AVAILABLE AT CITY HALL OR ONLINE ON THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION PAGE ON THE CITY WEBSITE.

THE DEADLINE TO NOMINATE IS NOVEMBER 4TH.

THE AWARDS WILL BE PRESENTED DECEMBER 10TH AT THE COMMISSION’S HUMAN RIGHTS DAY CELEBRATION IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.