HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Bob Stoops

Here is my Davenport Cleaners halftime interview with legendary Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Bob Stoops. His memoir, NO EXCUSES: The Making of a Head Coach, which he co-wrote with Gene Wojciechowoski, is now available wherever fine books are sold.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, and a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, “Bobby” was recruited to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes by head coach Bob Cummings in 1978. Cummings was fired in December of that year and the university hired Hayden Fry as his replacement. Under Fry, Stoops became a 4-year starter and later served as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach along side other future head coaches, including Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, and Kirk Ferentz.

After serving on the staffs of Steve Spurrier at Florida and Snyder at Kansas State, Stoops was named the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, where he would become the winningest head coach in school history.

Stoops and I talked about growing up in Youngstown, his time in Iowa City, and his journey as an assistant coach.

Enjoy!