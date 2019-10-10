ART OF FRANK HOWELL SHOWCASED AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are now on display in the Sioux City Public Museum.

Museum Director Steve Hansen says the “Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years” was put together with the help of a Denver art collector who has over 1500 pieces of Howell’s work:

Curator Matt Anderson says Howell’s grandmother, Mary Mike, encouraged his artistic ability when he was young:

Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s.

During the early-1970s, he moved to Taos, New Mexico where he developed the Native American-inspired portraiture for which he is best known.

He remained active until his death in 1997 at age 60.

The exhibit will be on display through February 2, 2020 at the Public museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets.