SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH SHOWER TRAILER PROGRAM FINISHES FIRST YEAR

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER RECENTLY CELEBRATED SEVERAL AWARDS FOR NATIONAL RECOGNITION OF QUALITY HEALTHCARE.

ONE OF THE SERVICES THE NEBRASKA STREET CLINIC BEGAN THIS SUMMER WAS TO PROVIDE A TRAILER EQUIPPED WITH SHOWERS FOR LOCAL HOMELESS AND OTHERS TO CLEAN UP.

BRENDYN RICHARDS IS THE DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AND ADVOCACY FOR THE CENTER:

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH OBTAINED GRANTS TO HELP PAY FOR THE TRAILER.

GEORGE BOYKIN, WHO HELPED FOUND THE HEALTH CENTER, VOLUNTEERS WITH RICHARDS TO CHECK IN PEOPLE THAT WALK UP TO USE THE SHOWER TRAILER.

FOR SOME, IT MAY BE THEIR FIRST OPPORTUNITY TO SHOWER IN A WEEK OR LONGER:

BOYKIN SAYS PROVIDING THE SHOWER HELPS RESTORE DIGNITY TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND GIVES THEM A CHANCE TO HAVE BETTER INTERACTION WITH OTHER PEOPLE:

THOSE NEEDS INCLUDE PROVIDING CLEAN CLOTHING TO THE INDIVIDUAL.

RICHARDS SAYS THE HEALTH CENTER PLANS TO OFFER ADDITIONAL SERVICES SUCH AS A HAIRCUT OR SHAVE NEXT YEAR.

WITH COLD WEATHER COMING, WEDNESDAY WAS THE LAST DAY OF THE SEASON FOR THE SHOWER TRAILER.

THE WARMING SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET WILL PROVIDE SHOWERS ON SUNDAYS IN THE NEAR FUTURE.