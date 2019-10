REYNOLDS LOOKS FORWARD TO WORKING WITH NEW HOUSE LEADERSHIP

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s looking forward to working with incoming House Speaker Pat Grassley and other new GOP leadership when the new legislative session starts in January:

Two of the new leaders are from western Iowa, Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was elected House Majority Leader and John Wills of Spirit Lake was elected as the Speaker Pro Tem:

The 2020 Iowa legislative session begins on January 13th.