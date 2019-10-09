GRANT PROGRAM HELPS SPRUCE UP DOWNTOWN STOREFRONTS

Businesses in downtown Sioux City can spruce up their storefronts with a new look thanks to a grant program.

Ragen Cote of Downtown Partners says the second year of funding is available for the Downtown Sioux City Storefronts & Start-Ups Program:

Cote says it’s a budgeted program for businesses located within the boundaries of the Downtown Partners SSMID and funds are strictly for use towards storefront improvements and/or start-up business space needs:

Downtown Partners has $12,000 budgeted for the program which businesses and property owners may utilize through next July 1st.

Businesses have six months from their award date to complete the enhancements.

For information on how to apply for the grant, contact Downtown Partners.