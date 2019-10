FIRE DESTROYED A DETACHED GARAGE AND A CLASSIC CAR JUST EAST OF SIOUX CITY EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE FIRE ON BUCHANAN AVENUE RESULTED IN THE GARAGE AND ITS CONTENTS BEING DECLARED A TOTAL LOSS.

A 1977 CORVETTE BURNED UP IN THE BLAZE.

THE FEMALE HOMEOWNER FELL WHILE RUNNING TOWARDS THE GARAGE AND WAS TREATED AT THE SCENE FOR A MINOR INJURY.

LAWTON AND BRONSON’S FIRE DEPARTMENTS FOUGHT THE BLAZE AND HAD TO TRUCK IN WATER BECAUSE OF A LACK OF HYDRANTS IN THE VICINITY.

Photo courtesy KMEG