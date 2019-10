FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES WINNING ENTRIES

THE SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL HAS ANNOUNCED ITS WINNERS FROM ITS THREE DAY 52 MOVIE EVENT LAST WEEKEND.

FOUR OF THE SIX WINNING FILMS WERE SELECTED BY A JURY OF OVER 30 COMMUNITY MEMBERS.

THE BEST OF THE ENTRIES WAS A FILM FROM BRAZIL NAMED “DUKE”, DIRECTED BY THIAGO DADALT.

THE TOP DOCUMENTARY WAS A PERUVIAN ENTRY NAMED “PAPERTHIN”.

THE BEST SHORT FILM WAS “LONG TIME LISTENER, FIRST TIME CALLER” DIRECTED BY IOWA NATIVE NORA KIRKPATRICK.

THE BEST SHORT SHORT WAS “NEVER LAND “.

EACH RECEIVED A $500 CASH PRIZE AND THE SIOUXSIE TROPHY.

THE AUDIENCE FAVORITES FOR BEST SHORT WERE “THE GREEN SEA” AND THERE WAS A FAN FAVORITE TIE FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY BETWEEN “WATER IS LIFE” AND “HIP HOP, THE NEW GENERATION”.

Photo from “Paperthin”