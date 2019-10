Sioux City Police responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday afternoon at W 17th and George Streets just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers found one bullet hole in the driver’s side of a Chevy Impala.

Police say Liberty Elementary School went on a brief lockdown because of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle with the shooter fled the scene and had not been located at newstime.

Photos courtesy KMEG