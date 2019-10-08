FIBERCOMM ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION EXPANSION

FiberComm celebrated its 20th anniversary in Sioux City Tuesday by announcing a $6 million capital investment in the downtown district.

Al Aymar, FiberComm’s President and CEO, says the technology and fiber optic network company has established a data center at 713 Nebraska Street:

OC……….their networks. :16

Aymar says there’s also another important function to the center:

OC………..interconnect their networks. :25

He says the servers and data are protected by the most modern security systems:

OC………equipment up there. :26

The building has a unique history to serve as a data center:

OC………..18 months ago. ;17

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds received a private tour of the co-location center and took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony with company executives and attended a luncheon hosted by FiberComm at the Stoney Creek Inn.