FIBERCOMM ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION EXPANSION

FiberComm celebrated its 20th anniversary in Sioux City Tuesday by announcing a $6 million capital investment in the downtown district.
Al Aymar, FiberComm’s President and CEO, says the technology and fiber optic network company has established a data center at 713 Nebraska Street:
Aymar says there’s also another important function to the center:
He says the servers and data are protected by the most modern security systems:
The building has a unique history to serve as a data center:
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds received a private tour of the co-location center and took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony with company executives and attended a luncheon hosted by FiberComm at the Stoney Creek Inn.