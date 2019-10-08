CITY COUNCIL REJECTS RESTROOM IMPROVEMENTS AT CONVENTION CENTER

The city council of Sioux City has rejected, for now spending $211,151 to remodel the four public restrooms on the west side of the Sioux City Convention Center.

Mayor Bob Scott objected to the change order as too costly at Monday’s council meeting:

The mayor told City Manager Bob Padmore that he felt there was no excuse for the extra cost:

The council voted 2-2 with Scott and Rhonda Capron voting No and Alex Watters and Pete Groetken voting to spend the money.

Dan Moore was absent from the meeting so with the tie vote the council will take up the issue again next week.