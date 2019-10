CAPRON, SCHOENHERR ADVANCE FROM CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY

INCUMBENT CITY COUNCILWOMAN RHONDA CAPRON WAS THE TOP VOTE GETTER IN TUESDAY’S CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION IN SIOUX CITY:

CAPRON UNOFFICIALLY FINISHED WITH 2173 VOTES OR 49% OF THE BALLOTS CAST ON WHAT WAS A LIGHT TURNOUT AT THE POLLS.

BUSINESSWOMAN JULIE SCHOENHERR FINISHED SECOND TO QUALIFY FOR THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION WITH 1257 VOTES, 28% OF THE TOTAL:

THE MANAGER OF SOHO’S RESTAURANT WON IN HER FIRST VENTURE INTO LOCAL POLITICS AND SAYS SHE DIDN’T THINK ANY ONE PARTICULAR ISSUE HELPED HER CAMPAIGN:

THE OTHER THREE CANDIDATES, MICHAEL O’CONNOR, ROSARIO PEREZ AND MICHAEL BAYALA FINISHED WITH 7%, 7% AND 6% RESPECTIVELY.

A TOTAL OF 4456 BALLOTS WERE CAST IN THE PRIMARY, AROUND TEN PER CENT OF THE CITY’S TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS.