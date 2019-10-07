WWE TO RETURN TO TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN DECEMBER

The stars of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Monday Night Raw will be returning to Sioux City in December.

The WWE will bring a special Tuesday edition of Monday Night Raw to the Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena for the first time in six years on Tuesday, December 17th.

The matches for the card have not yet been set, but the WWE says Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks are among those expected to be on the card.

Tickets starting at $22.50 go on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. online at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.