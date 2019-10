POLLS OPEN AT 7AM FOR CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION

THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7AM UNTIL 8PM TUESDAY IN A PRIMARY ELECTION TO DETERMINE THE TWO FINALISTS FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY.

FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING INCUMBENT RHONDA CAPRON, HAVE FILED TO RUN FOR THAT COUNCIL SEAT.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES INCLUDE JULIE SCHOENHERR, MICHAEL O’CONNOR, MICHAEL BAYALA AND ROSARIO PEREZ JR.

THE TOP TWO VOTE GETTERS WILL ADVANCE TO THE NOVEMBER 5TH GENERAL ELECTION.

OCTOBER 25TH IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT FOR THAT ELECTION.