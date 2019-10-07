PAT GRASSLEY NAMED IOWA HOUSE SPEAKER

Iowa House Republicans have elected a new leadership team to lead the caucus into the 2020 legislative session.

Rep. Pat Grassley of New Hartford was elected to serve as the next Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives.

Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was elected House Majority Leader and John Wills of Spirit Lake was elected as the Speaker Pro Tem.

Grassley had previously served as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

He farms with his father and grandfather, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, on their family farm in New Hartford, growing corn and soybeans and raising cattle.