ONE DEAD, TWO HURT IN O’BRIEN COUNTY COLLISION

A PRIMGHAR, IOWA MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 61-YEAR-OLD JEROME SCHUELLER DIED WHEN HIS COLLIDED WITH A CHEVY BLAZER AT THE INTERSECTION OF 380TH STREET AND ROOSEVELT AVENUE AROUND 5:20PM.

THE CRASH SENT BOTH VEHICLES INTO A DITCH WHERE THEY WERE ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

TWO BOYS AGES 8 AND 6 WERE RIDING IN THE A-T-V AND WERE INJURED IN THE CRASH.

THE PATROL HAS NOT IDENTIFIED THEM.

THE DRIVER OF THE BLAZER, 40-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA MAHLER OF SUTHERLAND, WAS NOT INJURED.

NO CITATION HAS BEEN ISSUED AND THE INVESTIGATION OF THE COLLISION IS ONGOING.