IOWA NATIONAL GUARD DEBUTS NEW LOGO

The Iowa National Guard has unveiled an updated logo that features red-white-and-blue colors with a “Minute Man” in the middle.

Guard spokesman, Colonel Michael Wunn says the new logo comes as Major General Ben Correll takes over command of the organization.

Wunn says Sergeant Katharine Silent Water with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment did the work in coming up with the new logo’s graphic elements, the American flag inside the outline of the state of Iowa:

Wunn says the Minute Man figure in the middle also reflects the tradition of the citizen soldier.

There are approximately 85-hundred soldiers serving the in the Iowa Army and Air National Guard.