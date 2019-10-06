ATV ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF 10 YR OLD LAWTON BOY (Update)

A ten year old boy has died in rural Woodbury County from injuries he sustained in an ATV accident Sunday afternoon.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says 10-year-old Bryce Clausen of Lawton was operating an A-T-V on private property in the 7600 block of Correctionville Road around 3:20pm when he rolled the vehicle.

Clausen died from injuries he sustained in the rollover accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

