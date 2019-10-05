IOWA SENATORS SAY EPA PLAN WILL REVIVE ETHANOL INDUSTRY

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is praising the plan from the EPA that will spur production in the ethanol and biofuels industry.

Grassley, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says the solution outlined Friday by the Trump administration is exactly how the Renewable Fuels Standard is meant to function:

While the R-F-S mandates that certain amounts of ethanol need to be blended into gasoline, the Trump administration had granted 85 waivers to refineries, freeing them of the ethanol requirement.

Grassley says the plan will “fix E-P-A’s exemption process and help farmers and biofuels producers going forward.”

The R-F-S requires 15-billion gallons of corn-based ethanol be blended into gasoline starting in 2020, but the waivers allowed refineries to refuse some four-billion gallons. Grassley says he’s satisfied with the new plan.

Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Joni Ernst, says the message was clear: uphold the RFS-15 billion means 15 billion.

The president heard that message and has acted on it.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig called the announcement welcome news for Iowa’s farmers and the renewable fuels industry.