MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY STATE LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION RECEIVED A BRIEFING FRIDAY FROM THE IOWA STATE PATROL.

THE LEGISLATIVE COFFEE WAS HELD TO INFORM LAWMAKERS ABOUT LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES FOR THE PATROL AND SAFETY ISSUES.

THOSE INCLUDE STRENGTHENING DISTRACTED DRIVING AND SEAT BELT LAWS, IMPROVING SCHOOL SAFETY AND ASSESSING THREATS, PLUS ENSURING DANGEROUS CRIMINALS COMPLY WITH THEIR SENTENCES.

THE FORUM WAS HELD AT PANERA BREAD.

THE 2020 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS ON JANUARY 13TH.