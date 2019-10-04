IOWA FREEZES SEABOARD TRIUMPH TAX BREAKS

Iowa officials have frozen tax incentives for Sioux City’s Seaboard Triumph pork processing plant over the investigation of alleged mistreatment of Micronesian residents recruited to work at the plant.

Governor Kim Reynolds says Seaboard Triumph was awarded 16-and-a-half million dollars in tax credits and sales tax breaks for the Sioux City facility which opened in 2017.

Micronesia’s government asked the U.S. government to investigate after dozens of people who moved from Micronesia to take jobs in Sioux City accused recruiters of misleading them about the work.

The workers also have complained they’ve been verbally and physically harassed inside the plant.

Seaboard Triumph released a statement saying “many of the allegations are untrue.”

Company officials indicated they are working with local, state and federal authorities as well as the union that represents workers to address any labor violations at the plant.